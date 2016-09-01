Last summer it seemed the future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi would be in Serie A as a move to Juventus looked imminent. Last minute complications however, scuppered the deal and the 28-year-old Frenchman remained in the capital.



Fast forward four months and the player’s situation has changed dramatically; all talk of a possible departure is now a distant memory with his future looking likely to be with the French champions. Sporting Director Patrick Kluivert told TV station France 3 that “We are searching to find a new agreement. He is a player who is very important to our squad”.



Matuidi has been in excellent form under new coach Unai Emery, earning some rave reviews for some outstanding performances. He now seems happy in the French capital and has consistently stated that he has no intention of leaving at the end of the season. With Juventus now looking at other alternatives, Matuidi will remain at his current employer.