Selling Cavani would be a big mistake,

The 29-year-old scored 35 goals in 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, but has found his role being questioned ever since he feuded with Neymar.

The former Napoli man has been targeted by Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan, but former PSG defender Alain Roche claims that letting him go would be a huge blunder.

The Uruguayan was recently involved in an on-field spat with Neymar, the former Palermo man insisting on taking a penalty before sending it onto the bar. He then saw this attempt at taking a free kick be negated by Dani Alves, who took the ball away from him and gave it to Neymar.

“Paris can’t afford to lose Cavani,” Alain Roche said in his column on the Parisien “Despite the recruitment of M’Bappe and Neymar, the Uruguayan is very precious, because of his work in front of goal and in defence.

“There aren’t many attackers with this kind of make-up”.