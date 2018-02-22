PSG have a new name in their search for a new Coach: Antonio Conte!

The Italian’s contract will also expire this summer, and it is known that the Ligue 1 side, recently eliminated from the Champions League, is looking for an “Italian revolution”, with Max Allegri also being lined up.

According to l’Equipe, Conte’s brother Gianluca has been in touch with the French champions, while agent Federico Pastorello was spotted in Paris on Tuesday, too.

That said, it has also been reported by l’Equipe that Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane are also wanted by the Parisians. The latter would be an especial boon, having won two straight Champions League titles and boasting one of the finest footballing reputations in his country.



@EdoDalmonte

The beleaguered Chelsea manager isn’t expected to last very long at Stamford Bridge, with his side a whole five points short of fourth-place Tottenham.