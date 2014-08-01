André Villas-Boas is being lined up as a possible successor to Unai Emery,

The Portuguese Coach is taking a sabbatical from Coaching SIPG in order to compete in the 2018 Paris-Dakar rally, but could be swayed by an offer from Coach Antero Henrique.

PSG’s new sporting director has already recruited Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe, and sounds like he truly has major ambitions.

Villas-Boas is a former Chelsea and Tottenham Coach, but failed to truly turn either club around.

The Parisians are not so convinced with current Coach Unai Emery, who is being criticized for not having quite the calibre to Coach so many big names. Beating 6-1 by Barcelona last season, PSG are still not competing in Europe as fans would want.

Despite winning their first five Group C games, they went down with all hands at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich two weeks ago, angering many fans.

There is, moreover, talk that new signing Neymar doesn’t like Emery, whose style of play was also questioned last season.