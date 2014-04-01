Goncalo Guedes isn’t very close to joining Valencia,

The Portuguese star is on loan from PSG, but has had an immediate impact, scoring three Liga goals on loan this season and adding five assists.

There is a problem, however, namely that there is no agreement between the two sides, despite the fact that Los Che’s owner, Peter Lim, jetted off to Paris recently in order to try to prize the talented Portuguese man away.

Guedes has, in recent days, been linked to Real Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo apparently interested in bringing his compatriot in.

Signed from Benfica for

Valencia and PSG are set to meet again in the coming days, however.

€30 million in January, Guedes got little playing time last season, but said about Valencia that staying there “doesn’t depend on me. I’d like to stay because I like the city a lot, but returning to Paris would also be good for me.”