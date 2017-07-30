PSG look to offer one of three stars to push through Neymar deal
30 July at 14:25Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to get their target Neymar, and are prepared to offer one of three of their stars in order to get the price dropped down on the player, according to The Sun via caughtoffside.
The transfer rumours have spread like wild fire ever since news spread that global superstar and Barcelona attacker Neymar was set to join French side PSG, as they were prepared to set the 196m euro transfer clause.
Now reports are suggesting that the French outfit are looking to bring down Barca’s original asking price, by offering the La Liga giants midfielder Blaise Matuidi, winger Angel Di Maria or attacker Lucas Moura.
The three players are all star performers for their side, surely showing just how badly the Paris club want the highly-talented Brazil international.
The saga has dragged on, as over the weekend a video emerged of Neymar having a fight with Barcelona’s new signing Nelson Semedo during training before walking off enraged.
By Jacque Talbot
