PSG’s director of sport has confirmed that the Ligue 1 champions “are trying to buy a striker” and that he “might be” Lucas Alario of River Plate.

Speaking in Tunisia, former Milan striker Patrick Kluivert

“We'll see which players can reinforce the side,” the Dutchman continued, “we'll keep every position under control”.

The director went further, claiming that this player “might be” Lucas Alario of River Plate.

The Argentine has scored 16 league goals in 32 games for his club.

As prolific as he’s been, striker Edinson Cavani would need backup, and Alario could be just the man. PSG are set to get rid of Jese Rodriguez, and need alternatives up front with some of their star players disappointing, including Angel Di Maria.