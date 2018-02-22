It’s been a bad night for Paris Saint-Germain. The French side were convincingly beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes which ended their European hopes for another season.



The loss also comes at a price off the field as the club looks to come into line with Financial Fair-Play. Tonight’s defeat means that the Parisians lose out on an estimated €13M for failing to make it into the last eight and whilst this seems like a small amount, the fact that the club are trying to balance the books makes it worth more than it looks on paper.



On top of this comes a loss of sponsorship and of course, gate receipts from the absence of top-level European competition. French newspaper Le Parisien has come down hard on the club and for coach Unai Emery, this defeat will almost certainly cosy him his job at the end of the season.