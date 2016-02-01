PSG have made contact with Ricardo Rodriguez’s representatives,

The Swiss international is already a Bundesliga veteran at age 24, having made over 200 appearances for Wolfsburg.

He is liked by Arsenal, Chelsea and, until recently, Inter Milan.

PSG are set to ditch Maxwell, the veteran who has served the club so well, but who is past his peak.

Coach Unai Emery is a big fan of the Swiss man, with PSG already chasing the Bundesliga star last summer, only for the trail to go cold.

Recent reports indicated that Inter had pulled out of the race for the 24-year-old, whose release clause was set at €22 million.

There’s a problem with that, however, that Inter don’t want to match that sum, offering only €14 million.

Wolfsburg are determined not to let their man slip by for anything more less than that sum, but PSG have the financial muscle to make such a deal a foregone conclusion.