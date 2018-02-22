According to reports in Corriere dello Sport this morning, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a summer move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.



The 27-year-old is under contract in Turin until 2021 and after paying Roma €32M for his services in the summer of 2016, the Bianconeri now consider him to be worth double this amount.



The journal claims however, that the Parisians are ready to put on the table, a five-year contract worth €8M net per-season (almost double what he currently earns in Turin) in an attempt to bring Pjanic back to the country he has spent most of his life in.



There could be another twist in this tale too; if Antonio Conte or Massimo Allegri end up replacing Unai Emery on the bench at the Parc des Princes this summer, then it could be the right moment for Pjanic to decide to head to the French capital.