Reports from France continue to link Paris Saint-Germain with a summer move for Liverpool play-maker Adam Lallana. The 28-year-old is having a sensational season at Anfield and is causing a stir throughout the rest of Europe with some big heavyweight names seemingly ready to try to lure him away from Merseyside.



Now an England regular, Lallana has blossomed under the tutelage of German coach Jurgen Klopp as has added goals to his game this season chipping in with seven in 20 Premier League appearances so far. Reports over the weekend suggested that it was his England teammate Dele Alli who topped the French champions’ wish-list but latest rumours suggest that if the Spurs star departs North London; his destination will almost certainly be Real Madrid.



Now the French giants have a back-up plan and that plan looks to be the Liverpool ace. Lallana joined the Anfield club in the summer of 2014 and his current market-value could see the Parisians having to tempt the Premier League side with offers in excess of £40 million.