Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Thibaut Courtois, according to sources in Spain.

AS write that the Merengues are also interested in the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Recent news from England indicated that he was willing to accept the Blues’ new offer, which would make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, and Chelsea’s joint-top earner with Eden Hazard at 220.000 a week.

Yet AS claim that no deal has been signed, and that PSG have thrown their hat in the ring. Real president Florentino Perez has never been enthusiastic about incumbent Keylor Navas, and hopes that Courtois can move back to Madrid, where his two children are being raised.

AS claim that PSG have made a “great offer” to the goalkeeper, but he is not reported to have answered.

The Belgian is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and is a Plan B if Real can’t nab David De Gea. PSG, for their part, don’t believe that Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp can do the job for them.