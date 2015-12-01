If reports from IlBianconeri are to be believed, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an opening bid to sign Antonio Conte next summer.

While Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, there have been murmurs of discontent amongst the Chelsea backroom staff against Conte and while the Italian has told that there is a possibility that he could leave, he seems set to carry on till the end of the season.

It said that while a lot of clubs are after Conte, Sky Sport say that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. And PSG have made an approach for the former Juventus and talks between the two parties have intensified already. And the Parisiens are said to be preparing for their first offer for Conte.

A return to Italy seems complex now, with AC Milan yet to make a concrete offer despite the presence of interest. Same is the case with the Italian national side, where the interest is there but no offer has been made.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)