PSG, Man United join Chelsea in race for Spurs goalkeeper
09 April at 16:05Hugo Lloris has been linked to a move to PSG and Manchester United.
Today’s Daily Express (via Whoscored’s Ben McAleer) reveales that the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper could leave White Hart Lane, despite having a deal that runs until 2022.
In fact, he has recently extended his stay there, but a number of clubs could do with his services. PSG have Kevin Trapp flattering to deceive, and Alphonse Areola potentially too young to play a starring role.
Manchester United could, for their part, lose David De Gea to Real Madrid, who want to replace Keylor Navas.
Another Madrid target, Thibaut Courtois, could also leave the Pensioners looking for a goalkeeper. ABC (from Spain) recently confirmed that a move for Lloris was very much being considered by Chelsea in case their Belgian star left.
L’Equipe reported in fact, that Real wanted to nab Lloris, who is still France’s Number 1 goalkeeper.
