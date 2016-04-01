PSG manager denies Neymar to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery insisted the Ligue 1 giants would not be shaken by rumours Neymar is set to join Real Madrid.



Neymar, 25, is reportedly a target for the La Liga club despite having only joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record move in August.



The group is strong with a great mentality. They were strong when it came to both games in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue, and they remain like this in their preparation for the game against Real Madrid," he told a news conference.



"The players are smart and the club have gained experience. I also have experience and I know that people from outside can disrupt us... some people who may have some interest in doing so.”



"For example, if you read today the first sport newspaper in Spain, the cover is that Neymar is going to Real Madrid. These things don't shake us.”