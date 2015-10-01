Andre Silva. The 21-year-old has netted 15 times in 27 appearances for the Liga Nos side this season and according to

He’s one of the hottest strikers in Europe and now Manchester United look set to face competition from France to sign Porto frontman. The 21-year-old has netted 15 times in 27 appearances for the Liga Nos side this season and according to L’Equipe (via Calciomercato.com) , the Portuguese international has now fell on to the radar of both Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

Silva, whose full name is André Miguel Valente da Silva, signed a new five-year-deal with the port side last summer which contains a €60M release clause. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has had the player scouted for virtually the entire season as he ponders whether to make him his top priority this summer.



Meanwhile, PSG will have a sizeable summer transfer kitty once again, especially if they manage to recoup €80M for Italian midfielder Marci Verratti, whilst their bitter rivals down south, Marseille, have money to spend courtesy of new American owner Frank McCourt.