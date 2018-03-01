Another problem for PSG ahead of their game with Real Madrid: there are fears that Kylian Mbappe’ will be unavailable for the key Champions League clash.

The much-vaunted striker was revealed to have wanted to skip the second half of the recent Coupe de France game with Marseille because he had taken a knock.

​Speaking after the 3-0 win (the same score by which PSG won at the weekend in the same tie, only in Ligue 1), Coach Unai Emery said that

The Parisians have already lost Neymar to an ankle injury, which should keep him out for 6-8 weeks. He went down in the first game against Marseille on Sunday, rolling his ankle as he ran for the ball. The 26-year-old fractured a metatarsal and is now in doubt for a long stretch of PSG’s season.

The Ligue 1 leaders could also be without Marquinhos. Mbappe’ has scored 16 goals and made eleven assists in all competitions. His goals would be vital to keep the Parisian side in the Champions League, as they lost the first leg of their Round of 16 clash 3-1.

"Mbappe received a knock on the anle and asked not to play the second half but I hope that it is not very serious.”