Paris Saint-Germain have received a boost ahead of their Champions League return against Real Madrid with the news that striker Kylian Mbappe should be fit to face the Spanish giants at the Parc des Princes next week.



The Parisian trail 3-1 from the first-leg in the Spanish capital and having already lost Neymar for this vital clash, coach Unai Emery can ill afford to lose another of his major stars.



Mbappe limped off in Wednesday evening's French Cup win against Marseille and afterwards, Emery explained that the youngster had suffered a blow to his right ankle and asked not to go out in the second-half.



French daily Le Parisien is convinced that the 19-year-old will be ready to face the club that he was heavily linked with before joining PSG last summer.



Mbappe is unlikely to play any part in this weekend’s Ligue 1 encounter with Troyes, but that is thought to be just a precautionary measure to have him ready for the club’s biggest game of the season.