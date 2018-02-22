PSG midfielder's father responds to Napoli rumours
09 May at 17:00Gonçalo Guedes is currently on loan at Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese winger’s father has revealed he is unaware of any interest from Serie A outfit Napoli.
The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Spanish club this season. Valencia are working towards making his stay at the Mestalla Stadium, but he is also attracting interest from other clubs from the continent.
"This season has been very important for my son, I think that in Spain it is well set in. The future goal is to play in the Champions League, but there is still a lot to improve,” Gonçalo’s father Rogerio told CalcioNapoli24 Live.
“A star in the launch pad is working every day to grow and get to more and more important goals.Is there any interest from Napoli? I do not know, but he is certainly followed by Napoli and many other club.”
Guedes has scored four goals and has nine assists in the league this season for Valencia.
