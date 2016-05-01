PSG midfielder excited by Neymar transfer talk
27 July at 14:30Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta is excited by the possibility that Barcelona attacker and global superstar Neymar could well join up with the side, having been linked to the Paris club and subject of a reported 200 m euros bid.
The bid would be a world record, but many are questioning whether the Brazil international should make the move, considering he is at one of the biggest and best clubs in world football.
That has not deterred veteran Motta from expressing his delight in the rumoured switch.
According to the Daily Mail, the Italiain said, "'Of course we talk. He's a great player.
Which team would not want Neymar? Everyone would like to have him on his team.'
'Barca do not want to lose him…he can make a difference. If he comes, we will wait for him with open arms,' he added.
'I hope that it will end well for the PSG, because playing with a player of this level is rare and is difficult to find. But why not?'
'To find a player of this level is very difficult. He can play anywhere and of course he can play for PSG, I do not need to say it. He's a player of another level,' Motta concluded.
Follow: @jac_talbot
Jacque Talbot
