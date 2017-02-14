PSG name their price for Inter, Barcelona defensive target
15 February at 12:40PSG defensive star Marquinhos is one of Europe’s most wanted centre-backs. The Brazilian ace was one of the best players on the pitch in his side’s 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League yesterday night. A host of top European clubs are being linked with welcoming the services of the former AS Roma star who moved to the Parc des Princes in a € 31 million move in summer 2013.
Serie A giants Inter will be looking for some defensive reinforcement in the summer whilst Barcelona want to sign a new, younger defender given that both Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano on the wrong side of their 30s.
Marquinhos, 22, has emerged as a possible target for both clubs but according to L’Equipe (via calciomercatoweb.it) PSG will demand over € 60 million to sell the highly rated Brazilian defender in the summer.
Marquinhos has 29 appearances in all competitions with PSG so far this season.
