Video: Neymar hires Ufc fighter Nordine Taleb as his bodyguard, the latest
16 August at 21:15Security is always very important. After his move to PSG, Brazilian superstar Neymar decided to hire a personal bodyguard as he chose: Nordine Taleb, this according to the Sun. Taleb, 36 years old, is a UFC fighter who has a 5-2 record. The UFC fighter mostly trains in Montreal (Canada) as he will now be in charge of protecting Neymar. The news was also reported on Bleacher Report later today.
The ex-Barcelona star got off to an impressive start with his new club as he scored a goal and added an assist in PSG's 3-0 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue 1 (3-0 full time). Let's not forget that Neymar's transfer to Paris was the biggest in the history of football as PSG dished out 222 million euros to get his services. It now remains to be seen how Barcelona invest this money but it seems like they want both Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.
Neymar can now fully focus on the pitch as his security is taken care off thanks to Nordine Taleb...
Go to comments