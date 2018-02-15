Psg, Neymar remains optimistic despite defeat
15 February at 10:20Psg star Neymar talked to Spanish media after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in the opener of the last 16 stage of the Champions League. The Brazilian showed optimism despite a negative result. “Nothing is decided yet”, Neymar said. “We still have to play the return leg”.
Neymar hope Psg will manage to recover next month when Real Madrid will be travelling to Paris to face the Merengues. The performance of Neymar in Madrid yesterday was good but not as much as Ronaldo’s who scored a vital brace for Real Madrid and their manager Ronaldo.
Several reports claim the Bernabeu could be the next home of Neymar but the Brazilian did also play down reports linking him with a move to the Bernabeu.
“I have a contract with Psg and for now I am happy at the club. I am happy here”, The Brazilian said.
Psg and Real will play the return fixture on the 6th of March at the Parc des Princes.
