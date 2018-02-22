PSG: Neymar tells Al-Khelaifi who should replace Emery as coach
28 March at 11:50According to the latest reports from French newspaper Le Parisien, Neymar has advised Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to hire Luis Enrique as Unai Emery’s replacement at the end of the season.
Emery’s departure is now considered an inevitability among PSG players and staff, so it comes as no surprise to learn that they themselves have begun speculating over who could be brought in to improve the team’s chances of UEFA Champions League glory next campaign.
The Brazilian superstar clearly feels he would thrive under the tutelage of the former Roma and Celta Vigo tactician, with whom he also worked during an incredibly successful period at Barcelona.
The 47-year-old was often accused by sections of the Spanish media of trying to take some of the attention away from Lionel Messi by giving Neymar a more prominent role in the team – something that he will no doubt relish the prospect of in Paris.
(Le Parisien)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments