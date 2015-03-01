Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not a priority of PSG,

The German newspaper wrote a report today in stark contrast to recent leaks, which indicated that the Gabonese striker would be the subject of a 70 million transfer bid from the Ligue 1 defending champions.

Beyond that, PSG were set to offer the 27-year-old a three-year deal worth €14 million a year (gross).

Also liked by Real Madrid, Manchester United and plenty of other elite European teams.

This story echoes Coach Thomas Tuchel’s recent words on the situation, the Gabonese star being one of Europe’s most sough-after talents.

“I’m totally relaxed,” he told the press recently, “As far as I know, Edinson Cavani has signed a new deal with PSG. The need to sign a new striker isn’t, therefore, that pressing.”

The former Milan man has scored 36 goals this season in all competitions, and three more for his country.