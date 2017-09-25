PSG have offered Edinson Cavani a huge bonus in order to persuade him to stop taking penalties,

The scorer of 35 Ligue 1 goals last season, they have struggled in attack over the last two games, needing two own goals to beat Lyon and enduring a 0-0 draw with Montpellier on Saturday.

Even worse, things got worse against Lyon when Neymar wanted to take a penalty, but saw Edinson Cavani take it and hit the bar.

Later on, Dani Alves took the ball away from the Uruguayan so that Neymar could take a free kick, leaving the dressing room “tense”, according to El Pais.

Now, PSG may have found a solution: to let Neymar take the penalties, and pay Edinson Cavani 1 million in bonuses to buy his approval. Nasser Al-Khelaifi did just that.

Neymar cost €222 million this summer, and began life in Paris well before getting into this spat with Cavani, who has since been linked to a departure, with the likes of Milan interested in the former Napoli man.