PSG offer extension to Barca, Man United and Man City target
12 April at 12:45PSG have offered a new deal to Serge Aurier, France Football (via Le10Sport) confirms this morning.
The Ivorian star his being given the chance to stay a further three years at the Parc des Princes, despite interest from Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.
All these teams have added the 24-year-old to their transfer lists, especially Barcelona, who need a full-back to replace Dani Alves. Manchester City are also struggling with defenders at the position.
Sport had written recently that the Catalans were particularly interested, and that Aurier had angered Coach Unai Emery enough to earn being put on the Parisians’ transfer list.
Aurier got into trouble last season for criticising many team-mates and then-Coach Laurent Blanc on Periscope, also getting into trouble with the police a few months ago.
Aurier has made four assists in 20 starts this season, but has seen the likes of Thomas Meunier steal his starting job from him.
@EdoDalmonte
