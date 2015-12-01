PSG have offered a new deal to Serge Aurier,

The Ivorian star his being given the chance to stay a further three years at the Parc des Princes, despite interest from Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

All these teams have added the 24-year-old to their transfer lists, especially Barcelona, who need a full-back to replace Dani Alves. Manchester City are also struggling with defenders at the position.

Aurier got into trouble last season for criticising many team-mates and then-Coach Laurent Blanc on Periscope, also getting into trouble with the police a few months ago.

Aurier has made four assists in 20 starts this season, but has seen the likes of Thomas Meunier steal his starting job from him.