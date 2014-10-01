Arsene Wenger has yet to commit himself to a new deal at The Emirates and

Arsenal coachhas yet to commit himself to a new deal at The Emirates and The Sun reports that he may be tempted to head home next season. The journal claims that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are about to offer the 67-year-old a lucrative contract to replace Unai Emery in the summer.

Wenger currently earns £160,000 per week in charge of The Gunners and is entering into the final six-months of his current deal. Club bosses had wanted to tie up a new agreement before Christmas but Wenger himself has stated that; ““I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decision then,” before adding that; “he club is free to make their decision. We are in the same boat. I do not have any rights just because I have been here a long time.”



The Frenchman refused to accept that the uncertainty over his own future is affecting the rest of the squad explaining that; ““I don’t think that is a problem. There are plenty of managers who have arrived at the end of their contract. t has happened to me before. I sometimes signed for longer contracts in March or April.”







Steve Mitchell @barafundler