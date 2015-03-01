PSG, Official: Cavani signs new contract ahead of French Cup showdown against Monaco
26 April
After huge speculation about his future, Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani signed a contract extension with the club until 2020 last night which may ease the fears of fans who believed he would be leaving the French capital this summer.
On making the announcement, President Nasser Al-Khelaifi declared that; “This contract extension reaffirms the very strong confidence Edinson Cavani has in our project". The 30-year-old has rifled in 44 goals in all competitions this season and will be one of the key protagonists in this evening’s French Cup semi-final against Monaco.
