After huge speculation about his future, Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani signed a contract extension with the club until 2020 last night which may ease the fears of fans who believed he would be leaving the French capital this summer.



Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that @ECavaniOfficial has signed a new contract with the club through June 2020 #Cavani2020 pic.twitter.com/B8tn4Uo3F6 — PSG English (@PSG_English) April 25, 2017

On making the announcement, President Nasser Al-Khelaifi declared that; “This contract extension reaffirms the very strong confidence Edinson Cavani has in our project". The 30-year-old has rifled in 44 goals in all competitions this season and will be one of the key protagonists in this evening’s French Cup semi-final against Monaco.