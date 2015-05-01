PSG are interested in signing Javier Mascherano, according to the latest reports from France.

The former Liverpool player is not on the list El Mundo Deportivo recently published, one which contained the names of all the Catalans’ untouchables. Though Robert Fernandez is a major enthusiast, the Barcelona player is not seen a starter for the future because of his relative lack of pace.

The Cules’ recent issues came to the fore when they were skittled out of Europe by Juventus, Mascherano

PSG, for their part, want veterans in the side, and proven winners. With Thiago Motta potentially heading out of the door, management at the Parc des Princes has decided that some strong characters will be needed.

Coincidentally, the Parisians collapsed in turn at the Camp Nou, losing 6-1 after winning the first leg 4-0.

(le10Sport) report that sporting director Patrick Kluivert has already opened talks with the Catalan club over the possibility of nabbing the Argentine.