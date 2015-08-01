Psg, Pastore has been skipping some trainings as Inter look on...

Inter Milan are looking for a new offensive midfielder and PSG's Javier Pastore could be a very interesting name for the nerazzurri.



EMERY ISN'T IMPRESSED - Yesterday, Unai Emery said: "Pastore? He didn't tell me that he wanted to leave, I hope that he trains with us soon...". Pastore has so far missed the first two PSG trainings of the new year (like Cavani) and according to L'Équipe, Emery said: "They are both late compared to the rest of the group. I will listen to what they have to say. Cavani might come back today but it's not certain. They will both have to explain themselves to the club...". There aren't rumors surrounding Cavani as he is doing great with PSG but there have been a lot of Pastore rumors of late. Inter are watching and monitoring the situation as Sabatini likes Pastore very much so.



CAVANI UPDATE - Edinson Cavani finally re-joined his teammates today where as Javier Pastore missed a third training session. Time will tell but Pastore will have to explain himself to Emery...