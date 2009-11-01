Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore has had a 206 to forget at Paris Saint-Germain; too many injuries have seen him sidelined for too long to ever be considered to be a real leader of the team and despite still having three years left on his contract in the French capital, it’s believed a January exit is now a possibility.



32 matches missed because of injury in 2016 has shown that Pastore is too fragile and the Parisians will look to off-load, but to who? There has been interest from China and the 27-year-old’s agent has been in touch with clubs from the country’s lucrative Super-League. A more likely option however, could be a return to Serie A after he spent two seasons at Palermo from 2009-11. Both Roma and Milan have never taken their eye off the situation but the economic situation surrounding any possible move is once again a potential stumbling block.



The player currently earns over €9 million a season with the French champions which is far too much for the likes of both the giallorossi and the rossoneri. A more realistic option could be a possible loan-deal in the first instance if the French side were in favour of any such move, but Pastore is unlikely to be in favour of any salary decrease.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler