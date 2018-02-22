PSG could be hatching an incredible plan to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Parc des Princes,

The Spanish daily writes that the Parisians are contemplating a possibly swap with Barcelona involving star striker/winger Kylian Mbappe.

The talented Frenchman broke out last season at Monaco at age 18, netting a massive 26 goals in all competitions as the Principality side made it all the way to the Champions League semi-finals.

The scorer of 16 goals and provider of eleven assists in all competitions this season with les franciliens, Mbappe is reportedly seen as a threat by Neymar, who wants to win the Ballon d’Or.

The report indicates that a PSG director suggested an incredible scheme to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: to swap Mbappe for Coutinho. The latter was actually cheaper, costing Barca around €165m in January, while the 19-year-old Frenchman went for €180m, of which PSG still need to pay €135m.

The idea would be to make Neymar happy by offering him Coutinho, a great friend of his, and one for whom Neymar lobbied Barcelona to sign before he moved to Paris.