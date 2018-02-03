PSG planning double swoop for Roma stars
06 February at 16:00In a rather surprising revelation, Paris Saint-Germain is interested in acquiring AS Roma forward Patrik Schick. Per French outlet Paris United, the club battled with, but ultimately lost to the Giallorossi for his services last summer.
According to the report, PSG re-opened conversations for the Czech international in January. They were told by Monchi, Roma’s sporting director, that he’ll cost 60 million euros.
The continued interest from PSG and the high price tag for Schick may come as a surprise since he’s been a massive disappointment at the Stadio Olimpico this season. On the rare occasion he hasn’t been injured, the most expensive signing in Roma history has only scored one goal across all competitions.
In addition to Schick, PSG are also looking at Alisson, Roma’s breakout star goalkeeper. It’s not unreasonable to anticipate a possible shocking double-swoop for the pair this summer.
PSG is also looking at a striker-goalkeeper combination in London. Both Alvaro Morata and Thibault Courtois remain on the Parisian’s wish list for the summer.
