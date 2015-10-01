Paris Saint-Germain are expecting Kylian M’Bappe to join in the coming days.

The Monaco star has been courted by a number of big clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester City. He is set to move to the Parc des Princes for a sum believed to be around

180 million.

Asked about the situation, defender Marquinhos said that: "We have been keeping an eye on the internet and on our phones, waiting for it to be made official.

PSG were coming off a strong performance against Saint-Etienne, beating Les Verts 3-0. Still, attacking midfielder Angel Di Maria (one of them men M’Bappe could replace) was booed off after a performance.

"We don't know yet. I hope it will be done. PSG are very ambitious and you need good players who can make the difference," Marquinhos continued.

Asked about the situation post-match, Coach Unai Emery said that: "I am happy with the players we have.

"If anything changes it will be done to improve us. If we finish the transfer window with the players we already have, I'll be happy."