According to Sky Sports, PSG have not yet given up their interest in Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. The situation regarding the Chilean international remains in question, and every person asked gives a different answer. Wenger, when asked about the player, insisted that he would be staying with the Gunners. The will of the player has yet to be totally revealed, especially when his past relations with the French coach are considered. Paris offers a broad new green pasture for the player, with a new opportunity to play in a team that will undoubtedly stay in the Champions League, a feat not guaranteed by Arsenal.

In addition PSG would likely increase the player’s salary, and are said to be ready to splash 45 million EUR to entice the Premier League club. With the funds to move for Alexis Sanchez, and at less than a quarter of the rumored numbers for Barca’s Neymar, PSG would be intelligent to pull the strings and make a deal for the South American. Should Arsenal be willing to offload their star though, is another question altogether.



@davidbaleno

David Baleno