PSG pres. on Dybala: “We’ll call Juve if...”
08 January at 12:50Paulo Dybala has been the center of transfer speculation for more than a year now. The Juventus playmaker has been linked with the world’s biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.
In an interview with La Stampa today, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed the Parisians’ interest in the Argentine.
“Well, the truth is there are a lot of good players in your Serie A, not just Dybala,” said Al-Khelaifi. “If we are interested in him we'll call Juventus. Agnelli is a dear friend. But I can tell you that, at this time, we don’t see Dybala as the key to the future of PSG.”
He also addressed the rumors surrounding Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti. “In Italy you have excellent players, excellent clubs, excellent coaches. But for now we are happy with our coach, Emery”
The Qatari seemed quite proud about his native country hosting the World Cup. “The World Cup is a mission for all the people of Qatar, for those born there and also for those who live here. We are really very proud to host it.”
Go to comments