Paris-Saint Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has reportedly told Neymar that he will be allowed to leave the club if he helps them win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The 25-year-old Neymar joined the side from the French capital in what was a shocking world record transfer Barcelona for a 222 million euros fee. He has done well since joining, scoring 24 times in all competitions and assisting 14 times as well. Despite that, rumors have been linking him a PSG exit and a return to the La Liga with Real Madrid.

Goal.com say, by citing sources close to the player, that al-Khelaifi is desperate to win the Champions League this season and Neymar indeed wants to wear the famed white of Real Madrid next season. And to keep Neymar at ease, the PSG president has promised to him that he will be allowed to leave and join whichever club he wants if he helps the Parisiens win the Champions League this season.

PSG face Real Madrid themselves in the Round of 16 of the competition next month and it could well prove to be rehearsal of sorts for the Brazilian superstar.

