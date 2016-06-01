PSG president praises Barcelona after Neymar deal
05 August at 17:11Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has complimented Barcelona, following the world record-breaking 222m euro switch of Brazil international Neymar despite the reports that La Liga had refused to accept the payment, according RMC via 101greatgoals.
But Al-Khelaifi has said that the club Barca were actually co-operative in their dealings with the French side, even labelling the club ‘one of the best clubs in the world.’
‘When that [La Liga’s refusal] happened, Barcelona called me to say ‘come on, let’s do it together’.’
‘I told them we were ready. I want to thank Barca, their president, supporters, players, for everything they have done. They are one of the best clubs in the world.’
‘I started thinking about how to sign Neymar three years ago, and it took us a year to think about how to talk to him and Barcelona. Two weeks ago that operation really started.’
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
