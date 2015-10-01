PSG are alleged to have made a promise in order to keep star Marco Verratti in France.

Verratti’s agent, Donato Di Campli, had recently complained that the club wasn’t there to help his client win the Champions League, and that Verratti would only leave for a “top” club.

“Marco wants to win and PSG, as they are now, can’t win,” Di Campli confirmed to La Gazzetta,

“Marco has been in Paris for five years and needs to reflect on a few things now: should he earn a lot but not win anything, or earn [less] but become a champion?”

“One thing is certain, if he leaves PSG, it’ll be for a top European club. There are clubs like that in Italy, too, but I have some doubts on whether that will be his final destination.”

, the Ligue 1 Champions have told the Italian international that they will sign some marquee names and reinforce the squad in order to keep him at the club.