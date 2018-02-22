PSG put former AC Milan defender up for sale
24 February at 15:40According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell captain Thiago Silva at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 leaders are said to value the 33-year-old Brazilian at €10-15 million, though it is unclear whether interested clubs would be willing to pay that for a man who is approaching the end of his career.
Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG were linked with a move for the former AC Milan star as recently as last month, while there is no question they have the financial resources to pull off such a deal. It is assumed that the Rio de Janeiro native would welcome the chance to ply his trade alongside compatriots Oscar, Hulk and Elkeson under the tutelage of Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira.
The fact Unai Emery left him out of the starting XI in Les Parisiens’ recent UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid added further fuel to the fire, as his wife Belle openly questioned the Basque trainer’s tactics via her Instagram account.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
