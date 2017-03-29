PSG ready €60m offer for Arsenal outcast, Chelsea target
06 April at 11:41PSG are ready to make a huge offer to nab Arsenal outcast Alexis Sanchez.
Today’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo (via Le10Sport) writes that Sanchez is set to be the subject of an offer between €60 and €65 million.
This could be enough to persuade Arsenal to sell the 28-year-old, who has banged in 18 Premier League goals this season and is being chased by Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter and Juventus, to name a few.
The Telegraph reported recently that Alexis Sanchez is one of Chelsea’s transfer priorities, with Conte set to meet Marina Granovskaia soon in order to talk about transfers as part of his new contract.
Alexis’ current deal with Arsenal expires in 2018, and has dropped hints that he wants to be on a “winning team”.
“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” he confirmed (via Metro).
"I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city”.
The Telegraph also revealed that the Pensioners were Alexis’ ideal destination. Neither Alexis nor Romelu Lukaku want to renew with their respective clubs, hoping to move to Chelsea to play Champions League football next season.
