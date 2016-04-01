PSG are ready to make a huge offer for Arsenal wantaway Alexis Sanchez, according to the latest reports.

The French club is in need of strong attacking midfielders, with Angel Di Maria having a bad season, among others. They are, according to the Sun, ready to offer €70 million for Sanchez.

Alexis has scored 41 goals in 82 Premier League games since joining Arsenal from Barcelona for £35m in 2014.

His deal expires in 2018, some very bad news for Juventus, who have long hoped to be able to snag him.

One of Alexis’ concerns with the Gunners is their apparent lack of ambition. Contract negotiations are also key, Sanchez asking Arsenal for wages amounting to £250.000, up from the £160.000 he is currently on.

Reports from December had an unnamed Chinese club making the former Udinese man an offer of