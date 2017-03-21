PSG ready to challenge Real Madrid & Man City offering € 80m for France starlet
21 March at 16:40France and Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has attracted the interest of the best European clubs out there as the 19-year-old has already netted 19 goals and registered 11 assist with the Ligue1 side in all competitions so far this season netting his first two Champions League goals during a Champions League knock-out stage against Manchester City.
Mbappe is now one of the most wanted footballers in Europe and clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are being linked with summer moves for the talented starlet who has recently gained his first senior call up to France national team.
According to Le Parisien, PSG have drastically entered the race to sign Mbadde with the Parc des Prince hierarchy that are said to be considering an € 80 million summer bid for the rising star of Monaco. The Monegasques, however, would prefer to sell the player to a foreign team rather than reinforcing a direct contender for the title.
In addition to that Le Parisien has understood that Monaco are about to offer Mbappe a contract extension as they hope to keep the player at the club at least until 2018.
Go to comments