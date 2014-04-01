Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



The 22-year-old Serbian ace, who has been in scintillating form this season in the Italian capital, is in high demand all around Europe with Manchester United and Barcelona reported to be interested in his services.



United boss Jose Mourinho was linked with a potential move last summer and the Portuguese tactician may live to regret that decision with the player’s value now set rocket after a fantastic campaign this term.



The Parisian giants still look lightweight in the central areas, which was cruelly exposed by Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Club chiefs now believe that they need to take a further step in order for them to be competitive in European footballs premier club competition; this despite breaking the transfer world record for Neymar last summer.

