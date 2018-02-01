According to a number of reports, the Parisian giants are ready to splash out

35 million for the Argentine, who has struggled to play regular football under Jose Mourinho.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has a deal that will expire soon at Old Trafford, and talks have stalled. He has little over a year left on his contract.

The Parisian side needs an alternative to Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, seeing as Presnel Kimpembe is good enough to play anywhere else. That said, Silva was unhappy at being dropped last week against Real Madrid. Rojo can also play at right-back, too.

That said, Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to lose the 27-year-old, who has never started more than 22 EPL games with the Red Devils despite being signed for

Jose Mourinho is turning up the pressure on Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, however, while big signing Victor Lindelof really hasn’t impressed.

€ 20 million all the way back in 2-14.