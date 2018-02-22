Paris Saint-Germain have identified a Premier League star as their main objective this summer.

Chelsea man N’Golo Kante is PSG’s main objective, as Thiago Motta is set to leave the club in the summer, and players like Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot want more attacking responsibilities.

RMC Sport claim that PSG have already spoken to the former Leicester Star, who was voted as PFA Player of the Year last season.

Yet it appears that Chelsea want

PSG have struggled to compete in Europe despite spending masses in recent years, and may be trying to make their team more balanced after splurging over €400m for Kylian Mbappe’ and Neymar last summer.

The former recently made some very positive comments about Kante, saying that the he was the man PSG needed “because of our needs and also the quality of the player. I think he’s a player that would suit Paris Saint-Germain perfectly.”

€100 million for the 27-year-old, and that he doesn’t want to leave anyway. This is even if the Blues fail to earn Champions League qualification, something rather likely as they are five points short of fourth-place Tottenham.