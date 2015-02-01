PSG reignite interest in Juventus boss Allegri

“We do not play good football.” Those were the words of Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the aftermath of his team’s 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. Yet again, this puts coach Unai Emery’s position at the club in doubt with the hierarchy already looking for possible replacements.



If and when the Spanish tactician leaves Paris, the Ligue 1 leaders will look for a coach with fresh ideas, personality and a track record of success in Europe. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is their number one candidate, have led the Bianconeri to the Champions League final in two of his three seasons in charge.



That said, the Tuscan is happy in Turin and has a contract which has recently been renewed until June 2020. He firmly believes in the technical and tactical project at Juve, though the club has made it clear in the past that anyone who wishes to leave is free to do so. PSG’s alternative is Antonio Conte, who is said to be tired of life in London and keen to say goodbye at the end of the season.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)