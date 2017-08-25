Reports from Spain via As.com

have announced that a bid for Angel Di Maria by Barcelona has been rejected by PSG. The reported 35 million EUR bid for the 29 year old attacking winger was not considered sufficient by the French club, who paid over 60 million EUR to bring the player from Real Madrid. It is yet another strange situation between the Catalan and Parisian giants, who are still letting the dust settle following Neymar’s 222 million EUR move to PSG.