Ligue 1 title holders PSG have rejected former Manchester United sensations Chicharito Hernandez and Robin Van Persie, according to a report coming from France.

According to

The problem, however, is that the Mexican international is cup tied, Leverkusen being one of Germany’s representatives in this year’s Champions League, sharing a group with Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur.

Signed for a paltry €12.5 million, Hernandez has since gone on 22 Bundesliga goals.

The other option, Van Persie, is considered to be too old at age 33.

Sold for only €5.5 million in 2015, the Dutchman has also gone on to score 22 league goals, only this time in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Le Parisien’s report claims that PSG don’t want a player who will need time to adapt to French football, either, explaining why Lucas Alario (who was mentioned by director of sport Patrick Kluivert in Tunisia recently) isn’t an option, either.