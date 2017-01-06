PSG reject two former Man United strikers
06 January at 16:00Ligue 1 title holders PSG have rejected former Manchester United sensations Chicharito Hernandez and Robin Van Persie, according to a report coming from France.
According to Le Parisien, the 28-year-old has been linked with the Champions League contenders before, and there was talk of a €25m move away from Bayer Leverkusen, where he has shined over the last two seasons.
The problem, however, is that the Mexican international is cup tied, Leverkusen being one of Germany’s representatives in this year’s Champions League, sharing a group with Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur.
Signed for a paltry €12.5 million, Hernandez has since gone on 22 Bundesliga goals.
The other option, Van Persie, is considered to be too old at age 33.
Sold for only €5.5 million in 2015, the Dutchman has also gone on to score 22 league goals, only this time in Turkey with Fenerbahce.
Le Parisien’s report claims that PSG don’t want a player who will need time to adapt to French football, either, explaining why Lucas Alario (who was mentioned by director of sport Patrick Kluivert in Tunisia recently) isn’t an option, either.
